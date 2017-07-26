Real Madrid Vs. Manchester City Live Stream: Watch Soccer Game Online

Real Madrid will offer Manchester City a glimpse of what it takes to reach the top.

The teams will meet on Wednesday night at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., in a 2017 International Champions Cup game. Each side lost to Manchester City in its first ICC 2017 game, with Manchester City losing 2-0 and Real Madrid dropping a penalty-kick shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Manchester City fans might see new signings Benjamin Mendy and Danilo represent their club for the first time. Real Madrid sold Danilo to Manchester City, so Wednesday’s game could have extra significance for the versatile Brazilian.

Here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs. Manchester City online.

When: Wednesday, July 26, at 11 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/UEFA.tv