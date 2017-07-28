Red Sox Add Eduardo Nunez To Roster, Option Deven Marrero To Triple-A

Eduardo Nunez officially is a member of the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox added the newly-acquired third baseman, whom they got from the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday in exchange for right-handed pitchers Shaun Anderson and Gregory Santos, to the 25-man roster ahead of Friday’s game against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. The club optioned infielder Deven Marrero to Triple-A Pawtucket as a result.

Nunez comes to Boston with some solid numbers as a utility man for the Giants this season. The 30-year-old is batting .308 with 20 doubles and 18 stolen bases in 23 attempts. Marrero has provided a steady glove for the Red Sox over 58 games — he has a .977 fielding percentage and just three errors in 130 total chances — but is batting .212. However, the 26-year-old has compiled a .314 (16-for-51) average with 10 runs and 11 RBIs since June 28.

Nunez will wear No. 36.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images