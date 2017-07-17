Red Sox Adjust Starting Pitching Rotation After Long Series Vs. Yankees

Share this:

Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell announced several changes to Boston’s starting pitching rotation in the days ahead.

Brian Johnson was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket and will start in Tuesday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays and Doug Fister will be pushed back to start Thursday afternoon to close the series against Toronto.

The changes came from Farrell after the Red Sox battled the New York Yankees over a lengthy four-game series that included a 16-inning game in game 2.

Thumbnail photo from Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images