Red Sox Designate Pablo Sandoval For Assignment After Activation From DL

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox still have to figure out their third base situation, but their plans won’t involve Pablo Sandoval.

The club announced Friday that it activated Sandoval from the 10-day disabled list before designating him for assignment. The 30-year-old signed a five-year, $95 million contract with the team in 2015 and he appeared in just 161 games for the Red Sox.

Sandoval was on the DL with an inner ear infection.

The Venezuela native’s time in Boston was tumultuous, as he underperformed despite his résumé as a three-time World Series champion and 2012 World Series MVP with the San Francisco Giants. Sandoval batted .237 (136-for-575) with a .646 OPS during his Red Sox tenure and batted .212 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in 32 games this season.

At this point, the Red Sox can place Sandoval on waivers, trade him, release him or outright him to Triple-A Pawtucket.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images