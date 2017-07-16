Red Sox Foundation Honors Vietnam War Veterans, Families At Fenway Park

Share this:

It’s been an exciting weekend at Fenway Park, but not just because the New York Yankees are in town.

The Boston Red Sox and the Red Sox Foundation honored Vietnam War veterans and their families with a number of special events, including the eighth annual Run to Home Base and the Moving Wall memorial displayed outside Fenway.

Prior to Sunday’s Game 1 of the doubleheader against the Yankees, NESN’s Tom Caron caught up with Red Sox Foundation treasurer Jeff White to recap the exciting weekend.

Hear what they had to say in the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.