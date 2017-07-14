Red Sox First Pitch

Red Sox Foundation To Honor Vietnam War Veterans During Red Sox-Yankees Series At Fenway Park

by on Fri, Jul 14, 2017 at 6:58PM
337

The Boston Red Sox will open the second half of the 2017 season against the New York Yankees on a special weekend for the city of Boston.

Starting Friday July 14 thru Sunday July 16, the Red Sox will honor veterans of the Vietnam War.

A replica of the Vietnam Memorial will be displayed outside Fenway all weekend and a special tribute will take place at Run to Home Base along with a pregame ceremony on Saturday July 15.

For more on the special tribute to Vietnam War veterans at Fenway, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

TMZ logo

Related NESN.com Stories

COED Media Logo
Sports Daily logo

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN