Red Sox Have Had ‘Conversations Internally’ About Pablo Sandoval, Per Sam Kennedy

One way or another, the Boston Red Sox will have to make a decision on Pablo Sandoval in the coming days.

The third baseman is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket until Monday, which is when the Red Sox will have to make some sort of a decision when it comes to Sandoval’s future with the team.

And Red Sox president Sam Kennedy addressed the team’s options Thursday during an interview with WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria.”

“We have a big decision coming up. (Sandoval) is coming off a rehab assignment. We’ll see how that plays out here in the near future,” Kennedy said, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “There has been a lot of conversations internally, but I’ll leave it at that. We’ll see what Dave (Dombrowski) decides to do here in the next day or so.”

Boston currently is using Tzu-Wei Lin and Deven Marrero at third base, and the rotation has worked so far. But third base remains a focal point prior to the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

“It goes without saying we’re examining the third base situation very closely,” Kennedy told WEEI about the trade deadline. “Dave and John Farrell are dealing with that. You always want to add pitching, pitching and more pitching if you can because it seems postseason baseball sees to always coming down to that. The market is just starting to develop.”

And where does Sandoval fit into that equation? It sounds like we’ll find out very soon.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images