Red Sox Gameday Live

Red Sox Lead AL In ERA Despite Heavy Workload To Start Second Half

by on Thu, Jul 20, 2017 at 1:58PM
462

The Boston Red Sox currently lead the American League with a 3.66 ERA despite playing 76 innings to start the second half of the 2017 season.

The workload for the Red Sox pitching staff has been extremely heavy, but pitching coach Carl Willis says “we’re not overworking our bullpen” and credits that to the starting rotation for going deep into the game.

The Red Sox have not led the American League in ERA through a full season in 10 years.

To hear more from Willis on Boston’s outstanding pitching, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Images

 

TMZ logo

Related NESN.com Stories

COED Media Logo
Sports Daily logo

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN