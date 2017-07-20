Red Sox Lead AL In ERA Despite Heavy Workload To Start Second Half

The Boston Red Sox currently lead the American League with a 3.66 ERA despite playing 76 innings to start the second half of the 2017 season.

The workload for the Red Sox pitching staff has been extremely heavy, but pitching coach Carl Willis says “we’re not overworking our bullpen” and credits that to the starting rotation for going deep into the game.

The Red Sox have not led the American League in ERA through a full season in 10 years.

To hear more from Willis on Boston’s outstanding pitching, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

