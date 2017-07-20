Red Sox Looking To Bury Blue Jays In A.L. East In Thursday’s Series Finale

The Boston Red Sox wrap up an eight-game homestand and could bury the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East with a win Thursday afternoon.

The Red Sox are currently 4-3 on the homestand entering Thursday’s game 4 vs. the Blue Jays and a win for Boston could convince Toronto to be sellers at the trade deadline if they fall 11 games behind in the A.L. East standings.

As a team, the Red Sox have not been that efficient offensively on the homestand, but Boston’s pitching has been stellar with a 2.01 ERA collectively.

Thumbnail photo from Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports Images