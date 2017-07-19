Red Sox Notes: Blake Swihart Moving To Infield Due To Lingering Ankle Issues

Share this:

Times have been tough for Blake Swihart.

The Boston Red Sox prospect once appeared destined to be the team’s starting catcher of the future, but his career trajectory has changed quite a bit over the past few years.

The Red Sox even tried converting him to the outfield last season, but he suffered an ankle injury while playing left field at Fenway Park that had ailed him ever since. He’s currently back on the Triple-A Pawtucket disabled list due to lingering issues with his ankle, and Red Sox manager John Farrell provided an update on his situation Tuesday while speaking with the media.

“He’s been on the DL because of the ankle issue and as he gets back active because the stress of catching is not allowing him to catch as a regular everyday catcher,” Farrell said, via WEEI.com “We’re going to begin moving him around the infield. He’s going to take groundballs at first, he’ll take some at third, he’ll still catch some, but the ankle is a limiting factor as far as how many games consecutively he can catch.”

Swihart has spent all of his 2017 season playing for the PawSox, and he’s hit .213 with three home runs and 20 RBIs in 41 games.

Let’s take a look at a few more notes from Boston’s wild 5-4 15-inning win over the Toronto Blue Jays:

— One of the other players who’s been dealing with injuries has been shortstop Xander Bogaerts. He was hit on the right hand by a pitch before the Major League Baseball All-Star break, and he’s been trying to play through it. However, the shortstop was set to have an MRI after he was scratched from the Red Sox’s lineup Tuesday night.

“That has been nagging him,” Farrell said, via the Boston Herald. “I think as you look at the way he’s been swinging the bat of late — and set aside the production or the numbers — it is affecting how aggressively he can swing. You see his top hand release earlier than normal.”

Farrell added: “He’s been dealing with this as best possible. But we sent him for a MRI here this afternoon, late. I think he just left here shortly a while ago. We’ll get a better read on it here tonight. He would be available only in an emergency here tonight. Hopefully this is just a day-to-day situation.”

— Mitch Moreland also has been playing through an injury — in his case a broken toe. The first baseman has been struggling at the plate of late, but he didn’t use the injury as an excuse when he spoke with the media Tuesday.

“Obviously it wasn’t ideal, but it’s something I’ve tried to fight through and get ready to go every day,” said Moreland said, via the Providence Journal. “It’s about healed. I barely feel it now. I think just fighting through it, the chain reaction to it has been the biggest thing that I’ve tried to stay on top of.”

Moreland sat to start Tuesday’s game, which meant Hanley Ramirez got the start at first.

— With Moreland still injured, the Red Sox will be counting on Hanley Ramirez to play first more than he has in the first half of the season.

“A conversation with Hanley yesterday was centering around that so he is understanding this isn’t just a today situation,” Farrell said, via MassLive.com.

Ramirez has spent the overwhelming amount of his time at designated hitter this year, but the original (and current) plan was for him to start at first with left handers on the mound.

— Boston also made some moves prior to Tuesday’s game. The Sox recalled Brian Johnson, who started against the Blue Jays, and Hector Velazquez, and they optioned Robby Scott and Sam Travis.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images