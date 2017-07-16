Red Sox Notes: Boston Could Adjust Bullpen Before Sunday’s Doubleheader

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox lost a marathon game to the New York Yankees on Saturday at Fenway Park.

The Yankees tied the game in the ninth inning on a solo home run from Matt Holliday and took the lead for good when Didi Gregorius ripped an RBI single to center field off Doug Fister in the 16th inning to help give the Yankees a 4-1 win.

The bad news for Boston is it spoiled a brilliant start by its ace, Chris Sale, who tossed 7 2/3 shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out 13. But the worse news is the Red Sox had to empty their entire bullpen during the longest game at Fenway Park since Game 5 of the 2004 American League Championship Series, and they have to play a doubleheader tomorrow.

The Red Sox will send Rick Porcello to mound in Game 1 of the twin bill Sunday, and Porcello, who is coming off his best start of the season, will need to be effective, efficient and go deep into the game in order to give the Red Sox’s bullpen a much-needed breather.

Boston most likely will make some roster moves before Game 1 of the doubleheader as pitchers who have options (Heath Hembree, Robby Scott, Brandon Workman) could be sent to Triple-A Pawtucket for the likes of Ben Taylor, Hector Velazquez, Brian Johnson or Austin Maddox.

Blaine Boyer also left Saturday’s game with forearm tightness so he could be moved to the disabled list to make room for another arm.

Either way, the Red Sox will need Porcello, and Game 2 starter David Price, each to work deep into the game against their American League East rival or it could be a long day for Boston.

Here are more notes from Red Sox-Yankees:

— Saturday’s game had one of the strangest baserunning incidents in recent memory. Holliday was at first base during the 11th inning when Jacoby Ellsbury bounced what looked like a tailor-made double-play ball to Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland. While Moreland threw to second to erase Holliday, the Yankees designated hitter elected to turn and retreat to first. And Holliday being in the base path caused Xander Bogaerts’ throw to be offline, which allowed Ellsbury to reach.

The Red Sox would challenge for interference but the umpires ruled that Holliday did not interfere with the play. The Red Sox played the rest of the game under protest.

— Red Sox placed reliever Joe Kelly on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.

— Rafael Devers went 4-for-4 with a double and a home run in his debut for Triple-A Pawtucket.

— The Red Sox reportedly are looking into acquiring third baseman Todd Frazier from the Chicago White Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images