Red Sox Notes: Drew Pomeranz Has Become Reliable Weapon During Impressive Streak

What first was a pleasant surprise quietly has become the expected for the Boston Red Sox.

Drew Pomeranz, who once was thought to be the weak link in the Red Sox’s starting rotation, turned in another rock-solid start in Wednesday’s 5-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox left-hander now has delivered nine quality starts in his last 11 outings. Pomeranz is 7-1 in those starts with a 2.57 ERA, and the Red Sox have accumulated a 9-2 record in his starts since he lasted only four innings against the Oakland Athletics on May 20.

And Wednesday was no different. While Pomeranz didn’t have his best stuff, the lefty was able to work around five walks and get into the seventh inning to give Boston’s bullpen a much-needed break following their 15-inning win Tuesday. He allowed one unearned run on three hits, which marked the first time in a Red Sox uniform that Pomeranz lasted at least six innings while surrendering three hits or fewer.

Pomeranz now ranks second in the Red Sox’s starting rotation in wins (10) and third in ERA (3.51) and WHIP (1.34).

The left-hander believes the key to his resurgence lies in his ability to command both sides of the plate.

“I had a good year last year, but I feel really good this year with all my pitches on both sides of the plate which is something I’ve never really had before,” Pomeranz said, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “I’ve made some adjustments mechanically, where I am on the rubber and things, and really trying to focus on pitching arm side with everything, which I was always good at glove side and I think that’s really helped me kind of put this string together.”

The Red Sox also have responded well when Pomeranz is on the mound, scoring an average of 5.11 runs per start for the left-hander.

Pomeranz has been Boston’s second most consistent starter this season, and his emergence has made the Red Sox’s stellar rotation all the more dangerous.

Here are more notes from Red Sox vs. Blue Jays.

— The Red Sox released third baseman Pablo Sandoval on Wednesday and he reportedly is expected to sign a minor-league contract with the San Francisco Giants, who he played with for seven seasons before joining the Sox in 2014.

— Carson Smith and Joe Kelly both are expected to travel with the team on their West Coast road trip which begins Friday. Kelly has been on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain, while Smith hasn’t pitched since undergoing Tommy John surgery last season.

— Rafael Devers hit his second home run in five games for Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday. The 20-year-old phenom is hitting .421 in five games with the PawSox.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images