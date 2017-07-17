Red Sox Notes: Eduardo Rodriguez Returns To Bolster Boston’s Strong Rotation

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox’s starting rotation started off the second half of the Major League Baseball season with a dominant performance in their four-game series against the New York Yankees.

And they will welcome back Eduardo Rodriguez to the rotation Monday night.

The Red Sox left-hander has been on the disabled list since June 2 after he dislocated his right kneecap during a fall in the bullpen at Camden Yards.

The 24-year-old lefty had been having the best season of his young career when he went down with the injury before his start against the Baltimore Orioles on June 1. In 10 starts this season, Rodriguez has compiled a 4-2 record with a 3.54 ERA and a 3.10 strikeout to walk ratio.

Rodriguez will rejoin a rotation that has featured a dominant Chris Sale, a resurgent David Price, an effective Rick Porcello and a sneaky good Drew Pomeranz over the past month. The Red Sox’s starting staff is coming off a series against the Yankees in which they allowed only five earned runs in the four games, including masterful outings from both Price and Sale.

Rodriguez tried to shake off the rust in three rehab starts but was met with mixed results. He gave up 10 earned runs in 13 1/3 innings between Triple-A Pawtucket and Double-A Portland, but he was solid in his final start, allowing one run on six hits while striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings for the Pawtucket Red Sox.

If Rodriguez’s knee is healthy, the Red Sox will have added another lethal weapon to a starting staff that is ranked third in the American League with a 4.17 ERA.

Here are more notes from Red Sox-Yankees.

— The Red Sox became the first team to shut out the Yankees this season when they defeated them 3-0 in Game 2 of their Sunday doubleheader.

— Boston’s starters were very good during the series with the Yankees as they tossed 27 2/3 innings in the series while compiling a 1.63 ERA.

— With Mookie Betts’ home run Sunday, the Red Sox scored their first run with a hit out of the infield since Friday night’s game, a streak that spanned 32 innings.

— After Game 2 of the doubleheader, the Red Sox optioned Tzu-Wei Lin and Austin Maddox to Triple-A Pawtucket and added Brock Holt, who was activated Sunday as the 26th man on the roster, and Rodriguez who will start Monday.

— Jackie Bradley Jr. made an unbelievable catch to rob Aaron Judge of a home run Sunday night, and the Statcast numbers prove it.

@statcast on Aaron Judge's deep drive: 107.5 mph, 411 feet, 94% hit probability That 6% was Jackie Bradley Jr. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 17, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images