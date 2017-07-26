Red Sox Notes: Rafael Devers’ Major League Career Off To Strong Start

The Rafael Devers era is off to quite the start for the Boston Red Sox.

The third baseman made his Major League Baseball debut Tuesday, and while he didn’t get a hit, he did have two walks and a run in his first game for the Red Sox.

And he topped that performance, and then some, in Game No. 2 of his Red Sox career.

Devers recorded two hits in the Red Sox’s much-needed 4-0 win over the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field, and his first hit came via a solo home run, which he absolutely crushed to deep center field.

He went 2-for-4 with a home run and a run scored.

And he made some history along the way, too.

At 20 years and 275 days old, Rafael Devers is the youngest Red Sox player to hit a HR since Tony Conigliaro in September 1965. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) July 26, 2017

Let’s take a look at a few more notes from Red Sox-Mariners.

— Meanwhile, the Chris Sale era still is alive and well.

The Red Sox left-hander pitched another gem Wednesday, as he allowed only three hits and one walk while striking out 11 over seven scoreless innings.

And he’s also hitting historic levels with how well he’s pitched.

The only @RedSox pitcher with more double-digit K games in a season than Chris Sale this year is @45PedroMartinez (19 in 1999 & 15 in 2000) pic.twitter.com/gs8L5SKJt4 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 26, 2017

Chris Sale has allowed 0 runs in 20.2 IP since the All-Star break. Opponents are batting .137 (10-for-73) with 33 SO and 5 BB in that time. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) July 26, 2017

— Mookie Betts has been a busy man this season, playing in 99 games for the Red Sox. So, considering Boston played well into the night Tuesday before a day game Wednesday, the right fielder received an extra day off from Sox manager John Farrell.

Boston also has been struggling at the plate since the Major League Baseball All-Star break, and Farrell said he wouldn’t be surprised if Betts has been extra tough on himself during the stretch.

“He takes our performance personal, and he knows his importance to our lineup,” Farrell said, via MassLive.com. “So, if that leads to some added significance or added self-induced pressure that he’s putting on himself, I would hope that wouldn’t be the case, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it is, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it is because of who he is.”

— In addition to picking up Eduardo Nunez, the Red Sox also made a few internal roster moves Wednesday. Ben Taylor’s left intercostal strain resulted in a trip to the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 23. And to make room for Taylor, the Sox activated Blaine Boyer, who was on the DL with a right elbow strain.

— Xander Bogaerts has been struggling at the plate, much like the Red Sox’s offense as a whole. He was 4 for 34 in the nine games prior to Wednesday afternoon, and he’s been dealing with multiple injuries.

But Farrell indicated that injuries don’t appear to be the problem with his at-bats.

“When you watch him in his early work, watch the BP he takes, it’s hard to suggest any ailment is affecting his swing because he’s driving the baseball out of the ballpark with routine ability,” Farrell told reporters, via ESPN.com.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images