Red Sox Notes: Sandy Leon’s Slide Could Be Pivotal Moment In Boston’s Season

Sandy Leon impacts the game in a variety of ways, but his game-winning slide Saturday night might be one of the most important plays of the Boston Red Sox’s season.

The Red Sox had lost five of six coming into Saturday’s game with the Kansas City Royals, and with the game tied at eight in the 10th inning, Leon saw an opportunity to grab a much-needed win, and he delivered.

Leon led off the 10th inning with a double off the Green Monster, and he moved to third on a wild pitch by Royals left-hander Mike Minor.

After an intentional walk to Mookie Betts, Eduardo Nunez came to the plate with a chance to end the game. The newest member of the Red Sox laced a rocket up the middle, but Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar made a diving grab and threw out Nunez from his backside for the second out of the inning.

But once the ball left Escobar’s hand, Leon broke for home. First baseman Eric Hosmer spun and threw a laser to catcher Drew Butera, but Leon was able to slide around the Royals backstop to give the Red Sox a 9-8 win.

Here’s Leon’s game-winning slide.

Leon made a savvy decision to break for home the minute the ball left Escobar’s hand that manager John Farrell said was a call Leon made on his own.

“With just one out, we’re in a standing speed, we’re not going on contact,” Farrell said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage, “we’re waiting to see the ball go through and then he broke when he saw the ball go across the diamond. ”

But Leon broke for home because Betts was in danger of being caught in a rundown.

Leon said he broke for home because he saw Betts stuck in no man's land between second and third. — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) July 30, 2017

The Red Sox, on the other hand, were in danger of losing a game in which their offense finally broke out, but Leon did it all in two innings off the bench, tallying a double, throwing out Royals speedster Terrance Gore and finishing off the game with an acrobatic slide. Boston’s slide could have continued in heartbreaking fashion Saturday, but instead, Leon bolted for home, and now the Red Sox can focus on heading onward and upward.

Here are more notes from Red Sox vs. Royals.

— Eduardo Rodriguez has struggled since returning from the 10-day disabled list. The Red Sox lefty lasted only four innings Saturday against the Royals as he was unable to keep his pitch count under control, throwing 107 pitches in his short outing. Rodriguez now is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA since returning from a dislocated right kneecap that he suffered before a start against the Baltimore Orioles on June 1.

Since his injury, the left-hander has an average fastball velocity of 92.6 mph, which is down from 94 mph before the injury. Rodriguez’s dip in velocity has contributed to his short outings as teams have been able to foul off his put-away pitches and drive up his pitch count. The Sox young lefty averaged six innings per start during his first 10 starts of the season, but since his return from injury Rodriguez is averaging a little less than five innings per outing.

— The Red Sox traded Double-A pitcher Luis Ysla to the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations.

— Nunez recorded the second two home run game of his career Saturday. His first came last season for the Minnesota Twins.

— Leon and Christian Vazquez each threw out a runner Saturday who had not been caught yet this season. Vazquez threw out Lorenzo Cain in the eighth inning and Leon gunned down Gore in the ninth.

