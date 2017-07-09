Red Sox Players Excited To Relax, Spend Time With Family Over All-Star Break

Share this:

Tweet







After 89 games, the majority of the Boston Red Sox will get a much-needed four days of rest.

While Chris Sale, Mookie Betts and Craig Kimbrel will be on their way to Miami for the MLB All-Star Game, the rest of the Red Sox’s roster will be off until Friday when the team kicks off a three-game series with the New York Yankees.

Prior to Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, NESN’s Guerin Austin caught up with several Sox to talk about All-Star break plans. More than anything else, they’re excited to just relax and spend time with their families.

To hear what Robby Scott, Drew Pomeranz and Deven Marrero have planned for their mini-vacation, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images