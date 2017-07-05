Red Sox Playing ‘Great Baseball’ During Recent Six-Game Winning Streak

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox are firing on all cylinders after their 11-4 thumping of the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

The Red Sox tallied 19 hits and left-hander David Price turned in a dominant outing as Boston won its sixth straight game.

His catcher, Christian Vazquez, was very impressed with the left-hander’s stuff and the way the ballclub has been playing recently.

