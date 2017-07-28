Red Sox Shuffle Pitching Rotation For Royals Series After David Price Injury

The Boston Red Sox’s rotation is about to look a bit different.

Left-hander David Price, who was supposed to start Friday night against the Kansas City Royals, was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to an arm issue, which meant Boston had to do some shuffling with its rotation. Rick Porcello now will get the start in Game 1, and the Royals won’t face either Price or Chris Sale in the series.

Hear more about Price’s injury, as well as the upcoming rotation, from NESN’s Dave O’Brien and Jonny Gomes in the video from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU, above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images