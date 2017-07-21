Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineup: Chris Sale Starts To Kick Off West Coast Trip

The Boston Red Sox kick off a six-game West Coast road trip Friday night with a matchup against the Los Angeles Angels.

Chris Sale gets the ball for Boston in Game 1 of the three-game series at Angel Stadium. The left-hander has run into a bit of an unlucky streak, as he hasn’t picked up a win since July 1. Sale was dominant in his last start against the New York Yankees, only allowing three hits over 7 2/3 scoreless innings, but the Sox ultimately fell to their American League East foe 4-1 in a 16-inning affair.

Boston’s bats have gone cold since returning from the Major League Baseball All-Star break, but a matchup against Angels starter Ricky Nolasco could buck that trend. The right-hander currently is tied for the fourth-most losses in baseball (10) and enters Friday with an ERA of 4.82.

The Red Sox’s lineup will feature a familiar look, as both Andrew Benintendi and Mitch Moreland return to action after sitting out Thursday’s series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here are the complete lineups for Friday night’s Red Sox vs. Angels game.

RED SOX (54-43)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Brock Holt, 3B

Chris Sale, LHP (11-4, 2.59 ERA)

ANGELS (47-50)

Yunel Escobar, 3B

Mike Trout, CF

Albert Pujols, DH

C.J. Cron, 1B

Andrelton Simmons, SS

Kole Calhoun, RF

Martin Maldonado, C

Shane Robinson, LF

Cliff Pennington, 2B

Ricky Nolasco, RHP (4-10, 4.82 ERA)

