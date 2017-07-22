Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineup: David Price Looks To Give Boston Series Win

David Price hopes to keep the good times rolling.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander is coming off his best start of the season last time out when he tossed eight shutout innings against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, and he has turned in six quality starts in his last seven outings. Price will take the mound Saturday night against the Los Angeles Angels looking to give the Red Sox a series win over the Angels to begin their West Coast road trip.

The Red Sox will have a little different look in the field behind Price on Saturday as Hanley Ramirez will make a cameo appearance at first base and hit cleanup, while Mitch Moreland will take at designated hitter and bat seventh.

Price, who is 5-2 with a 3.39 ERA, will be opposed by right-hander J.C. Ramirez. Ramirez only has made one career start against the Red Sox, but it was a very impressive outing as the righty tossed six innings of one-run ball against the Red Sox on June 24 at Fenway Park.

Here are the full lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox vs. Angels game.

RED SOX (55-43)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Hanley Ramirez, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, DH

Christian Vazquez, C

Brock Holt, 3B

David Price, LHP (5-2, 3.39 ERA)

ANGELS (47-51)

Yunel Escobar, 3B

Mike Trout, CF

Albert Pujols, DH

C.J. Cron, 1B

Andrelton Simmons, SS

Kole Calhoun, RF

Martin Maldonado, C

Cliff Pennington, 2B

Ben Revere, LF

J.C. Ramirez, RHP (8-8, 4.54 ERA)

