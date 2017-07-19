Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineup: Xander Bogaerts Sits Again For Boston

Share this:

It took 15 innings for the Boston Red Sox to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night at Fenway Park, but Hanley Ramirez’s walk-off home run sent the Fenway Faithful home happy.

While the win was huge for Boston, they will take the field against the Blue Jays on Wednesday without their shortstop, Xander Bogaerts, for the second consecutive game.

Bogaerts is out of the lineup due to a sore right hand, meaning Deven Marrero will play short and bat ninth. Ramirez also will take the day off as Chris Young will be the designated hitter and bat fifth, while Mitch Moreland will bat cleanup and play first base behind left-hander Drew Pomeranz.

Pomeranz has been quietly brilliant for the Red Sox of late. The lefty is 6-1 with a 2.95 ERA over his past 10 starts and hasn’t lost since June 4. The Red Sox are 8-2 in those starts and hope Pomeranz can continue his success against the Blue Jays. Pomeranz is 1-1 with a 3.07 ERA in five career appearances against Toronto, including a victory on July 2 when he tossed six innings of one-run ball.

He will be opposed by right-hander Aaron Sanchez who earned his first win of the season last time out against the Detroit Tigers. Sanchez spent three different stints on the disabled list during the first half of the season, but he is 3-0 with a 2.95 ERA in his career at Fenway Park.

Here are the complete lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox vs. Blue Jays game.

RED SOX (53-42)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Chris Young, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Brock Holt, 3B

Deven Marrero, SS

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (9-4, 3.75 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (43-50)

Jose Bautista, RF

Steve Pearce, LF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Justin Smoak, 1B

Kendrys Morales, DH

Troy Tulowitzki, SS

Kevin Pillar, CF

Miguel Montero, C

Darwin Barney, 2B

Aaron Sanchez, RHP (1-2, 3.94 ERA)

