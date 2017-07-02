Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Andrew Benintendi, Mitch Moreland Return For Boston

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox are trying to ruin the Toronto Blue Jays’ Canada Day weekend by sweeping their AL East Rivals.

The teams will meet Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre in the third, and final, game of the series. Drew Pomeranz will start for Boston, while Joe Biagini will take the mound for Toronto.

Having sat out Saturday’s 7-1 win, Boston’s Andrew Benintendi, Mitch Moreland and Christian Vazquez return to the lineup and will play left field, first base and catcher, respectively. Tzu-Wei Lin will bat ninth and replace Deven Marrero at third base.

Here are the complete lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox vs. Blue Jays matchup.

RED SOX (45-35)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Christian Vazquez, C

Tzu-Wei Lin, 3B

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (7-4, 3.81 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (37-43)

Jose Bautista, RF

Russell Martin, C

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Justin Smoak, 1B

Kendrys Morales, DH

Troy Tulowitzki, SS

Steve Pearce, LF

Kevin Pillar, CF

Darwin Barney, 2B

Joe Biagini, RHP (2-7, 4.50 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images