Red Sox Vs. Mariners Lineup: Eduardo Rodriguez Starts In Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox kick off a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners with a Monday night contest at Safeco Field.

The Red Sox will send Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound, making his second start since returning from the disabled list. The left-hander wasn’t at his best in his last outing against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings.

However, one of Rodriguez’s best performances this season came against the Mariners on May 26. He tossed six scoreless innings in which he only allowed five hits to go along with four strikeouts in Boston’s 3-0 victory.

Rodriguez will be opposed by Seattle starter James Paxton, who’s been a pleasant surprise this season. The 28-year-old particularly has been strong of late, as he’s allowed two runs or less in each of his last four starts.

With the Mariners sending a left-hander to the hill, the Red Sox’s lineup will have a different look than usual. Mitch Moreland will have the night off, while Hanley Ramirez slides over to play first base and Chris Young takes over the designated hitter.

Xander Bogaerts was scheduled to get the start, but a late scratch forced him out of the lineup. Deven Marrero will get the nod at shortstop, while Brock Holt mans third base.

Here are the complete lineups for Monday’s Red Sox-Mariners game.

RED SOX (55-45)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Hanley Ramirez, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Young, DH

Deven Marrero, SS

Christian Vazquez, C

Brock Holt, 3B

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (4-2, 3.66 ERA)

MARINERS (49-51)

Jean Segura, SS

Danny Valencia, 1B

Robinson Cano, 2B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Kyle Seager, 3B

Mitch Haniger, RF

Ben Gamel, LF

Guillermo Heredia, CF

Mike Zunino, C

James Paxton, LHP (9-3, 3.05 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images