Red Sox Vs. Mariners Lineup: Rafael Devers Starts Again In Series Finale

The Boston Red Sox’s trade for Eduardo Nunez cast some uncertainty over Rafael Devers’ immediate future, but the organization’s top prospect will remain in the starting lineup for Wednesday’s series finale against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field.

Devers made his major league debut Tuesday night as the Red Sox fell to the Mariners 6-5 in 13 innings. The 20-year-old went 0-for-4 but walked twice and scored a run.

Devers, who could be optioned back to Triple-A Pawtucket once Nunez joins the team Friday night when the Red Sox open a 10-game homestand against the Kansas City Royals, again will play third base and bat ninth as Boston looks to avoid a sweep in Seattle.

Mookie Betts is out of the Red Sox’s lineup Wednesday. Brock Holt will play right field and bat leadoff in his absence.

The complete lineups for Wednesday are below.

RED SOX (55-47)

Brock Holt, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Sandy Leon, C

Rafael Devers, 3B

Chris Sale, LHP (12-4, 2.48 ERA)

MARINERS (51-51)

Jean Segura, SS

Ben Gamel, LF

Nelson Cruz, DH

Danny Valencia, 1B

Kyle Seager, 3B

Guillermo Heredia, CF

Mitch Haniger, RF

Carlos Ruiz, C

Danny Espinosa, 2B

Andrew Moore, RHP (1-2, 5.70 ERA)

