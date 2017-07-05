Red Sox Vs. Rangers Lineup: Doug Fister Gets Ball For Boston In Series Finale

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox’s offense has been putting up huge numbers of late, and the Texas Rangers will be happy to see them leave town.

The Red Sox pounded out 19 hits in Tuesday’s 11-4 win over Texas, their sixth win in a row. and have scored 53 runs on 85 hits in their last five games.

Manager John Farrell has elected to keep the lineup the same for Wednesday’s series finale at Globe Life Park.

The red-hot Andrew Benintendi, fresh off a six-RBI performance Tuesday, will bat sixth again and play left field behind Doug Fister.

The right-hander has allowed three runs in each of his first two starts for the Red Sox, but Fister has not had success in Texas during his career. He is 1-4 with an 8.59 ERA in 29 1/3 career innings at Globe Life Park.

Here are the full lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox vs. Rangers game.

RED SOX (49-35)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Tzu-Wei Lin, 3B

Doug Fister, RHP (0-1, 4.91 ERA)

RANGERS (40-44)

Shin-Soo Choo, RF

Carlos Gomez, CF

Nomar Mazara, LF

Adrian Beltre, 3B

Rougned Odor, 2B

Mike Napoli, DH

Jurickson Profar, SS

Jonathan Lucroy, C

Joey Gallo, 1B

Andrew Cashner, RHP (3-7, 3.87 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images