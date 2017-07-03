Red Sox Vs. Rangers Lineup: Xander Bogaerts, Andrew Benintendi Sit For Boston

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox have a lot to be excited about following their recent three-game thumping of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Red Sox thrashed their division rival in a weekend series that included an eight-RBI performance from Mookie Betts and an 11-strikeout game from Chris Sale.

Boston will look to continue its winning ways Monday at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. Rick Porcello will toe the rubber against the Texas Rangers, looking to finish his first half on a high note.

The reigning American League Cy Young winner has struggled over his last seven outings, going 1-5 with a 6.07 ERA in that time span, but he has looked better in his past three starts.

Porcello will be backed by a lineup without shortstop Xander Bogaerts and left fielder Andrew Benintendi. Bogaerts will miss his second straight game with a sore groin and will be replaced in the order by Tzu-Wei Lin, who will bat ninth.

Benintendi will sit against left-hander Martin Perez, meaning Chris Young will man left field and bat third.

Mitch Moreland also will sit against the lefty and will be replaced by Sam Travis, who will bat sixth and play first base.

Here are the complete lineups for Monday’s Red Sox vs. Rangers game.

RED SOX (47-35)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Chris Young, LF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sam Travis, 1B

Sandy Leon, C

Deven Marrero, 3B

Tzu-Wei Lin, SS

Rick Porcello, RHP (4-10, 5.06 ERA)

RANGERS (40-42)

Shin-Soo Choo, RF

Elvis Andrus, SS

Nomar Mazara, LF

Adrian Beltre, 3B

Rougned Odor, 2B

Mike Napoli, DH

Carlos Gomez, CF

Jonathan Lucroy, C

Joey Gallo, 1B

Martin Perez, LHP (4-6, 4.70 ERA)

