Red Sox Vs. Rangers Lineup: Xander Bogaerts Returns, David Price Starts

The Boston Red Sox have been on quite the roll of late, and they will look to continue their recent hot streak Tuesday night at Globe Life Park.

The Red Sox have won five consecutive games, the latest of which was an extra-inning victory over the Texas Rangers on Monday night.

Boston will hand the ball to David Price in Game 2 of the series against the Rangers, and the lineup will receive an added boost in the form of Xander Bogaerts.

Bogaerts has missed the past two games with tightness in his groin, but he will bat third and play shortstop Tuesday night.

Monday night’s hero, Andrew Benintendi, also returns to the lineup as he will bat sixth and play left field. Mitch Moreland will get the start at first base against his old team and hit fourth.

Here are the complete lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox vs. Rangers game.

RED SOX (48-35)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Tzu-Wei Lin, 3B

David Price, LHP (3-2, 4.61 ERA)

RANGERS (40-43)

Delino DeShields Jr., LF

Shin-Soo Choo, RF

Elvis Andrus, SS

Adrian Beltre, DH

Carlos Gomez, CF

Rougned Odor, 2B

Mike Napoli, 1B

Robinson Chirinos, C

Pete Kozma, 3B

Yu Darvish, RHP (6-6, 3.11 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images