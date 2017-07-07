Leading Off

Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineup: Batting Order Shifts With Xander Bogaerts Out

by on Fri, Jul 7, 2017 at 4:43PM
The Boston Red Sox’s lineup will look a little different Friday night.

With Xander Bogaerts day-to-day after getting hit by a pitch in the hand during Thursday’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tzu-Wei Lin will slide over to shortstop, and Deven Marrero will start at third base and bat ninth. That also means Andrew Benintendi will jump to the No. 2 spot in the order.

That new lineup and left-handed starter Drew Pomeranz will look to get Boston back in the win column after two straight frustrating losses.

Here are the complete lineups for Friday night’s Red Sox-Rays game.

RED SOX (49-37)
Mookie Betts, RF
Andrew Benintendi, LF
Dustin Pedroia, 2B
Mitch Moreland, 1B
Hanley Ramirez, DH
Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
Christian Vazquez, C
Tzu-Wei Lin, SS
Deven Marrero, 3B

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (8-4, 3.64 ERA)

RAYS (45-42)
Steven Souza Jr., RF
Corey Dickerson, LF
Evan Longoria, DH
Logan Morrison, 1B
Wilson Ramos, C
Brad Miller, 2B
Trevor Plouffe, 3B
Mallex Smith, CF
Adeiny Hechavarria, SS

Jake Odorizzi, RHP (5-3, 4.08 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

