Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineup: Batting Order Shifts With Xander Bogaerts Out

The Boston Red Sox’s lineup will look a little different Friday night.

With Xander Bogaerts day-to-day after getting hit by a pitch in the hand during Thursday’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tzu-Wei Lin will slide over to shortstop, and Deven Marrero will start at third base and bat ninth. That also means Andrew Benintendi will jump to the No. 2 spot in the order.

That new lineup and left-handed starter Drew Pomeranz will look to get Boston back in the win column after two straight frustrating losses.

Here are the complete lineups for Friday night’s Red Sox-Rays game.

RED SOX (49-37)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Tzu-Wei Lin, SS

Deven Marrero, 3B

Drew Pomeranz, LHP (8-4, 3.64 ERA)

RAYS (45-42)

Steven Souza Jr., RF

Corey Dickerson, LF

Evan Longoria, DH

Logan Morrison, 1B

Wilson Ramos, C

Brad Miller, 2B

Trevor Plouffe, 3B

Mallex Smith, CF

Adeiny Hechavarria, SS

Jake Odorizzi, RHP (5-3, 4.08 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images