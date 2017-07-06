Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineup: Chris Sale Takes The Mound In Series Opener

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays kick off a four-game series starting Thursday night at Tropicana Field.

Chris Sale gets the ball for Boston, making his last start before the MLB All-Star break. The left-hander has been on an absolute tear as of late, earning the win in seven of his last eight starts. He’ll face a Rays squad that has exceeded expectations this season, and is in the top 10 in the league in home runs, slugging percentage and on-base percentage.

Sale will be countered by Tampa Bay starter Jacob Faria, who has performed quite well since being called up to the majors June 7. The 23-year-old has pitched into the seventh inning in each of his five starts this season and has yet to give up more than three runs in an outing.

Boston’s lineup will feature a familiar look, with Sandy Leon returning behind the plate after missing the last two games. Tzu-Wei Lin will make his fifth straight start for the Red Sox, as well, playing third base and batting ninth.

Here are the complete lineups for Thursday night’s Red Sox-Rays game.

RED SOX (49-36)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Tzu-Wei Lin, 3B

Chris Sale, LHP (11-3, 2.61 ERA)

RAYS (44-42)

Steven Souza Jr., RF

Trevor Plouffe, DH

Evan Longoria, 3B

Logan Morrison, 1B

Wilson Ramos, C

Taylor Featherston, 2B

Adeiny Hechavarria, SS

Peter Bourjos, CF

Mallex Smith, LF

Jacob Faria, RHP (3-0, 2.23 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images