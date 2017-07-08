Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineup: Xander Bogaerts Returns After Injuring Hand

Share this:

Xander Bogaerts gave the Boston Red Sox a scare Thursday night when he exited the club’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays after taking a pitch to the hand in the first inning, but they can breathe a sigh of relief Saturday.

The Red Sox shortstop is back in the lineup for Game 3 of Boston’s four-game series against the Rays in St. Petersberg, Fla., after missing Friday’s contest and will bat in the No. 3 spot. Tzu-Wei Lin, who played shortstop Friday for Bogaerts, will remain in the lineup at third base and bat last.

Rick Porcello will be on the mound for Boston amid a season that’s seen him struggle mightily to reproduce the numbers that won him the American League Cy Young Award in 2016. The right-hander already has two losses to Tampa this season, including one on April 14 that saw him give up eight runs on eight hits with two walks, five strikeouts and a whopping four home runs over just 4 1/3 innings. Porcello has a 9.58 ERA in those two starts, however, both were at Fenway Park.

Here are the Red Sox’s and Rays’ lineups for Saturday’s game.

RED SOX (50-37)

Mookie Betts, RF

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Chris Young, LF

Sandy Leon, C

Tzu-Wei Lin, 3B

Rick Porcello, RHP (4-10, 5.01 ERA)

RAYS (45-43)

Mallex Smith, CF

Corey Dickerson, DH

Evan Longoria, 3B

Logan Morrison, 1B

Steven Souza Jr., RF

Brad Miller, 2B

Adeiny Hechavarria, SS

Shane Peterson, LF

Jesus Sucre, C

Alex Cobb, RHP (6-6, 4.01 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images