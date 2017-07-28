Red Sox Vs. Royals Lineup: Eduardo Nunez Makes Debut For Boston

The Boston Red Sox open a 10-game homestand with a matchup against the Kansas City Royals on Friday night at Fenway Park.

Rick Porcello will get the start for Boston, but that wasn’t the initial plan. David Price was scheduled to get the ball in Game 1 of the three-game series, but the team announced Friday morning that the left-hander has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with elbow inflammation.

Porcello will make the start on scheduled rest, though, looking to pick up his first win since June 23. The right-hander was strong in his last outing against the Los Angeles Angels, but took the loss despite allowing just three runs in a complete-game effort.

The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner will be opposed by Royals starter Jason Vargas, who has been one of the strongest pitchers in the American League this season. He’s struggled of late, though, allowing six runs in two of his last three starts.

With Kansas City sending a left-hander to the hill, Boston’s lineup will feature a different look. Eduardo Nunez will make his Red Sox debut at designated hitter and bat second. The Sox acquired the versatile infielder in a trade with the San Francisco Giants earlier this week.

As for the rest of the lineup, Rafael Devers will make his third consecutive start at third base and bat eighth. And with Andrew Benintendi and Mitch Moreland both out of action, Chris Young and Hanley Ramirez will take over in left field and at first base, respectively.

Here are the complete lineups for Friday’s Red Sox-Royals game:

RED SOX (56-47)

Mookie Betts, RF

Eduardo Nunez, DH

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Hanley Ramirez, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Chris Young, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Rick Porcello, RHP (4-13, 4.52 ERA)

ROYALS (53-47)

Whit Merrifield, 2B

Jorge Bonifacio, RF

Lorenzo Cain, CF

Eric Hosmer, 1B

Salvador Perez, C

Mike Moustakas, 3B

Brandon Moss, DH

Alcides Escobar, SS

Alex Gordon, LF

Jason Vargas, LHP (12-4, 3.08 ERA)

