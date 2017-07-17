Red Sox Vs. Yankees Atmosphere ‘Was Unbelievable,’ Rick Porcello Says

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees played an exciting four-game series at Fenway Park over the weekend, with the teams splitting it two games apiece.

Sox pitcher Rick Porcello was in awe of the atmosphere Boston fans created at the ballpark. He even said it felt like a playoff series.

Porcello spoke to NESN.com’s Rachel Holt about the series versus the rival Yankees and more during a Facebook live Monday night.

He also talked about Old Dominion Freight Line’s ongoing contest. Old Dominion Freight Line is giving away tickets to the next three World Series to whoever comes closest to guessing their experts’ opinion on the number of baseballs it would take to fill the customized baseball trailer that will be outside Fenway Park from Monday through Thursday.

