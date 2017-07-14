Red Sox Won’t Necessarily Trade For Third Baseman With Pablo Sandoval Out

Share this:

Is Dealin’ Dave Dombrowski about to make a move for a third baseman before the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline now that Pablo Sandoval is out of the picture for the Boston Red Sox?

Maybe, but not necessarily.

While that answer probably wasn’t the definitive hope you were looking for after the Red Sox designated Sandoval for assignment Friday, Boston’s so-far successful 2017 campaign won’t come crashing down if the team doesn’t add another third baseman. In fact, the situation at the hot corner actually improved slightly before the All-Star break and could get better once the Red Sox begin their second half Friday.

We’re not going to pretend the Red Sox wouldn’t be better off with an established major league third baseman, but what they have now hasn’t reached such disastrous territory that they’re struggling without one. Boston still has the second-best record in the American League and the sixth-best in baseball going into Friday’s games, has drastically improved offensively since getting off to a slow start and remains one of MLB’s best pitching teams.

Brock Holt is expected back in the coming days after spending most of the first half on the disabled list and will provide some depth at third — and everywhere else. The 29-year-old was batting just .133 in his six appearances, but the emergence of Tzu-Wei Lin likely moves Holt down on the depth chart anyway. Lin’s showed the Red Sox a small sample size for sure, but it’s hard to completely ignore the .333 average, .871 OPS, 13 hits, two triples and seven walks the 23-year-old Taiwan native has posted in his first 15 major league games.

Deven Marrero also put together a string of good at-bats before the break — he went 9-for-20 (.450) with a .955 OPS and seven runs in eight games — and Rafael Devers looks primed to make his debut at some point this season, as he’s tearing up Double-A ball with a .300 average, .944 OPS, 19 doubles and 18 home runs in 77 games for the Portland Sea Dogs.

What it comes down to is that Sandoval being DFA’d doesn’t change much about the Red Sox’s status before the trade deadline. He wasn’t really a legitimate option at third to begin with, so Boston still is in the same situation without him on the 40-man roster. There’s also the fact that there haven’t really been any juicy rumors about other third baseman being on the trading block, so save for the Red Sox pitching a blockbuster deal for a star (which they can do without), it doesn’t seem as though there’s much they can do to take third base from zero to 100.

So while Red Sox fans have been clamoring for the team to acquire a difference-maker at third base, the team’s latest move doesn’t indicate that it has something waiting in the wings.

