Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Offense Explodes In 15-1 Win As Sox Sweep Blue Jays

Share this:

Tweet







The Red Sox cruised to a 15-1 win over the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Sunday afternoon, giving Boston its first sweep of Toronto since 2011.

Mookie Betts led the way with four hits, two home runs and eight RBI. Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz impressed on the mound and picked up his eighth victory of the season.

The Sox improve to 47-35 with the win, while the last-place Jays drop to 37-44. This is the first time all season that Boston has been 12 games above the .500 mark.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Fireworks.

On the Sunday of Fourth of July weekend, the Red Sox’s bats collected 21 hits and scored 15 runs.

IT WAS OVER WHEN

Betts’ second home run of the game, a two-run shot in the sixth inning, pushed Boston’s lead to 7-1. That was too much for Toronto’s struggling lineup to overcome.

ON THE BUMP

— Pomeranz retired the side in order to begin the game. In the second inning, he gave up a singe and a walk, which allowed the Blue Jays to score on a sacrifice fly by Steve Pearce to trim Boston’s lead to 2-1. Pomeranz allowed just four hits and a walk over the next four innings as the Sox continued to increase their lead.

He gave up five hits, one earned run, two walks and struck out three over six innings. Pomeranz now is 8-4 with a 3.64 ERA this season.

— Fernando Abad pitched three innings of shutout baseball. He struck out three and walked one. Abad even earned a save, the second of his major league career.

AT THE PLATE

— Betts’ incredible day included four hits, three runs, two homers and eight RBI. He blasted a three-run homer in the fourth inning and a two-run shot in the sixth.

— Hanley Ramirez went 3-for-5 with two runs and three RBI (all with two outs), including a two-run homer in the seventh frame.

— Dustin Pedroia went 2-for-4 with two runs, one RBI and two walks.

— Jackie Bradley Jr. finished 3-for-5 with three RBI and two runs.

— Andrew Benintendi, Mitch Moreland and Christian Vazquez all had one hit each.

TWEET OF THE DAY

A career day for Mookie.

EIGHT RBIs! Mookie Betts is not human! pic.twitter.com/izzGknMvm8 — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) July 2, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox travel to Texas for a three-game series with the Rangers starting Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images