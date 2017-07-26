Red Sox Wrap: Chris Sale, Rafael Devers Lead Boston To Win Vs. Mariners

The Boston Red Sox earned a much-needed win Wednesday afternoon.

After dropping four consecutive games, the Red Sox closed their tough West Coast road trip with a 4-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. And they got some help from one likely and two unlikely sources.

Chris Sale was his usual dominant self on the mound, while Rafael Devers and Sandy Leon provided the bulk of the offense, as both blasted a home run.

The Red Sox improved to 56-47, while the Mariners dropped to 51-52.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Devers.

When your first major league hit is a home run in your second game, you tend to be one of the main stories.

IT WAS OVER WHEN

Leon hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning. With Sale on the mound, there was no way the Mariners were coming back with Sale on the mound.

ON THE BUMP

— Sale had another strong outing for Boston.

The left-hander pitched seven scoreless innings and allowed only three hits with one walk while striking out 11 Mariners. He had 1-2-3 innings in the first, fifth and seventh, and he closed his outing with back-to-back strikeouts in the seventh. He also threw 115 pitches, 75 of which were strikes.

Oh, and there’s this.

The only @RedSox pitcher with more double-digit K games in a season than Chris Sale this year is @45PedroMartinez (19 in 1999 & 15 in 2000) pic.twitter.com/gs8L5SKJt4 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 26, 2017

And this:

From @SlangsOnSports: Chris Sale has set a career-high with 14 double-digit strikeout games. He had 13 games of 10 or more Ks in 2015. — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) July 26, 2017

And this:

Chris Sale has allowed 0 runs in 20.2 IP since the All-Star break. Opponents are batting .137 (10-for-73) with 33 SO and 5 BB in that time. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) July 26, 2017

— Blaine Boyer took over in the eighth and kept the Mariners off the scoreboard, but he ran into some trouble in the ninth when he put runners on first and second with one out.

— Craig Kimbrel entered with one out in the ninth inning and secured the win.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Mitch Moreland drove in the Red Sox’s first run on a sacrifice fly in the second inning. Hanley Ramirez just beat the throw, and he came up looking injured after the slide. However, he remained in the game.

— Devers then blasted a home run to deep center field in the top of the third inning, making it 2-0 Boston. And not only was that his first homer, but it also was his first Major League Baseball hit.

— Leon got in on the fun in the fourth inning with a two-run home run of his own. Jackie Bradley Jr. also scored on the homer, which increased Boston’s advantage to 4-0.

— The Sox had the bases loaded with no outs in the top of the eighth, but they couldn’t capitalize.

TWEET OF THE DAY

That’s some pretty good company.

At 20 years and 275 days old, Rafael Devers is the youngest Red Sox player to hit a HR since Tony Conigliaro in September 1965. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) July 26, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will have a much-needed day off Thursday before returning to Fenway Park for a three-game weekend series against the Kansas City Royals. Boston’s probable pitcher for Friday night hasn’t been announced yet on its website, but Kansas City is expected to send left-hander Jason Vargas to the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images