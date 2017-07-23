Red Sox Wrap: David Price, Boston Struggle In 7-3 Loss Against Angels

David Price and the Boston Red Sox had a rough night Saturday night.

Price, fresh off arguably his best start of the season, struggled in a 7-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. But that wasn’t all — shortstop Xander Bogaerts had two rough plays in the field, and manager John Farrell was ejected.

With the loss, the Red Sox dropped to 55-44, while the Angels improved to 48-51.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Off.

The Red Sox had everything going in Game 1 of the series, but that wasn’t the case Saturday.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

The Angels added two more runs in the fifth inning. That made it a three-run game at the time, which was more than enough in the end.

ON THE BUMP

— David Price escaped the first two innings without allowing a run, but that all changed in the third. Albert Pujols’ double knocked in two runs, trimming the Red Sox’s lead to one, and Andrelton Simmons drove in Pujols on a two-run home run to vault L.A. ahead.

Los Angeles tacked on two more runs in the fifth inning. Simmons earned another RBI on a single, and a Bogaerts error led to the Angels’ sixth run of the night.

Price allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits with three walks and five strikeouts in five innings.

— Heath Hembree came on in the sixth and allowed an RBI single to Mike Trout.

— Ben Taylor took over in the seventh and held the Angels scoreless for two innings.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Hanley Ramirez knocked in Boston’s first run on a single to right field in the top of the first inning. Andrew Benintendi scored on the play.

— Mookie Betts followed in the second inning with an RBI double, and Benintendi added an RBI single of his own to give Boston a three-run lead.

— Jackie Bradley Jr., Christian Vazquez and Brock Holt all went hitless for Boston.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Who needs sleep?!

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will close out their three-game series against the Angels on Sunday afternoon. Boston will send right-hander Rick Porcello to the mound opposite Parker Bridwell. First pitch at Angel Stadium of Anaheim is scheduled for 3:37 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images