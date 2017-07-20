Red Sox Wrap: Doug Fister’s Rough Start Dooms Boston In 8-6 Loss To Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox chased Toronto Blue Jays starter Francisco Liriano from the game in the second inning, but it wasn’t enough to dig themselves out of the hole Doug Fister put them in.

The right-hander had another rough outing Thursday, and despite a good showing from the Red Sox’s offense, it killed Boston’s chances at a rally. Fister even had a lead going into the third inning, but he undid it immediately by giving up four runs in the frame.

The Red Sox attempted a rally, but ultimately, the six runs Fister allowed doomed them to an 8-6 loss.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Power.

This certainly was a hitter’s game. Neither starting pitcher made it past the fifth inning, and the ball was flying all over the place.

IT WAS OVER WHEN …

The Red Sox couldn’t make any magic happen in the ninth.

Justin Smoak’s solo shot in the top half of the frame didn’t make things easier for Boston, but the club couldn’t muster a run regardless.

ON THE BUMP

— It was clear from the first inning that things weren’t going to be any different Thursday for Fister. The right-hander needed 27 pitches to get through the opening frame, and he allowed the Blue Jays to put up a run early on back-to-back one-out doubles from catcher Russell Martin and third baseman Josh Donaldson. Fister got out of the second with only a single to center fielder Ezekiel Carrera, but he unraveled in the third as the Blue Jays piled on four more runs made possible in part by the four walks the 33-year-old dished out.

Fister seemed to improve with a 1-2-3 fourth inning, but it was the same old story in the fifth, and he was pulled shortly after giving up a leadoff homer to Justin Smoak followed by a single to Kendrys Morales. He finished the day with six runs on seven hits with four walks and three strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.

— Fernando Abad ended the fifth inning by striking out Carrera and getting Ryan Goins to ground out. The left-hander came back for the sixth and gave up a leadoff walk to Darwin Barney. He struck out Jose Bautista, but manager John Farrell ended his appearance after Abad walked Martin to put runners on first and second.

Ben Taylor relieved Abad and struck out Donaldson to start, but a single to Smoak gave the Blue Jays their seventh run of the game.

— Kyle Martin came on in the seventh and pitched a clean inning save for a walk to Goins. The right-hander struck out Steve Pearce to start the frame, too.

— Brandon Workman lived up to his last name in the eighth inning and did work, pitching a 1-2-3 inning with strikeouts to Martin and Donaldson. The ninth, however, didn’t go as well, as he gave up a leadoff homer to Smoak — his second of the game — and a double to Carrera before ending the frame.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Mookie Betts and Dustin Pedroia did most of the offensive work for the Red Sox. The right fielder went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run and a two-RBI single, while Pedroia tried to play hero in the seventh inning with a three-run homer to bring Boston within a run at the time. The second baseman, who was the designated hitter Thursday, went 3-for-5 with a run and three RBIs.

— Chris Young went 0-for-2 before Andrew Benintendi pinch-hit for him in the seventh and went 0-for-2, as well.

— Xander Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a run and a double in the second inning.

— Sandy Leon went 1-for-3 with an RBI-double and a walk.

— Deven Marrero went 1-for-3 with a run. Mitch Moreland pinch-hit for the third baseman in the eighth and flied out.

— Brock Holt went 0-for-3 but scored twice thanks to a fielder’s choice out in the second and a walk in the seventh.

— Hanley Ramirez (0-for-4) and Jackie Bradley Jr. (0-for-3) both went hitless with three and two strikeouts, respectively.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Striking out the first major league batter you face is pretty sweet. Just ask Kyle Martin.

Shoutout to @KyleMartin32, who made his ML debut in the 7th by striking out his first batter! pic.twitter.com/dFrhobsHxg — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 20, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox continue their stretch of 14 games over 13 days when they head to the West Coast on Friday to take on the Los Angeles Angels. Chris Sale will square off against Angels right-hander Ricky Nolasco in the 10:07 p.m. ET contest.

