Red Sox Wrap: Mariners Stun Boston With Two-Out Rally In 13th Inning

The Boston Red Sox are in a funk, and there’s no doubt about that now.

The Red Sox help the lead two separate times Tuesday night against the Seattle Mariners, and were one strike away from winning the game, but the Mariners rallied in the bottom of the 13th inning at Safeco Field to grab a 6-5 win and stun the Red Sox

Jean Segura dribbled a roller up the middle that Xander Bogaerts was unable to get to and the Mariners walked off at Safeco and handed the Red Sox their fourth straight loss.

The Red Sox fell to 55-47 with the loss, while the Mariners improved to 51-51.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Shocking.

The Red Sox looked like they had the game won after Sandy Leon gave them the lead in the 13th inning, but the Mariners rallied with two-outs against Doug Fister to get the win.

IT WAS OVER WHEN

Segura beat Bogaerts throw to first and Guillermo Heredia raced home to score the winning run.

ON THE BUMP

— Drew Pomeranz didn’t have his best stuff on Tuesday as he lasted just five innings, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out seven and walking four.

Seattle solved the Red Sox left-hander in the second inning when Heredia launched a three-run blast to left field.

Pomeranz struggled with his command Tuesday, but he was able to battle through five innings and keep the Red Sox within striking distance. He allowed just four base runners after the second-inning home run to Heredia.

— Heath Hembree tossed a scoreless sixth inning, but he surrendered a game-tying home run to Mike Zunino in the seventh. Hembree was lifted after allowing a walk following the home run.

— Matt Barnes relieved Hembree and immediately induced a double play off the bat of Danny Valencia. After surrendering a single to Robinson Cano, the right-hander struck out Nelson Cruz to end the inning. Barnes also pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

— Brandon Workman worked a perfect ninth inning.

— Craig Kimbrel pitched the 10th. The Red Sox closer got into some trouble, but he was able to strike out Mitch Haniger to strand runners at first and second. Kimbrel stuck out the side in the inning.

— Fister tossed two scoreless innings but was unable to close the game out in the 13th. After Ben Gamel reached on a fielder’s choice, Heredia looped a single to right field that sent Gamel to third. Four pitches later, Fister spiked a breaking ball that Leon was unable to block and Gamel raced home to tie the game. After a walk to Zunino, Segura hit a slow roller up the middle that Bogaerts had no chance to get to and Heredia raced home to give Seattle the win.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Ramirez got the Red Sox on the board with a monster solo home run in the fourth inning. The blast was Ramirez’s 17th of the year and trimmed the Mariners’ lead to two.

— The Red Sox put together a three-run rally to take the lead in the sixth inning when Rafael Devers led off the inning with a walk. Two batters later, Andrew Benintendi drew a one-out walk in front of Dustin Pedroia, and the Red Sox second baseman followed by lacing a two-run double down the left field line to tie the game. After Felix Hernandez got Ramirez to ground out, Jackie Bradley Jr. ripped an RBI single to give Boston the lead and chase Hernandez from the game.

— Boston had a chance to break the tie in the eighth inning but Marc Rzepczynski got Bradley to ground out with runners on the corners to end the frame.

— The 11th inning got off to a promising start as both Bradley and Xander Bogaerts reached to begin the frame. But Chris Young flew out and Leon grounded into a fielder’s choice to set the stage for Devers. But the 20-year-old phenom couldn’t deliver as James Pazos struck him out on three pitches.

— Ramirez led off the 13th inning with a single to right and moved to second on a wild pitch. After Deven Marrero walked, Leon smacked an RBI single to left field to break the tie.

— Benintendi went 2-for-5 with a walk.

— Rafael Devers went 0-for-4 with two walks and a run scored in his Major League Baseball debut.

— Pedroia went 2-for-6 with two RBIs.

— Mookie Betts went 0-for-6.

TWEET OF THE NIGHT

A good way to start your career.

Devers' walk ended a stretch of 70 straight PAs by the Red Sox without a free pass (dating to the 4th inning on Sunday). — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 26, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will finish their three-game series with the Mariners on Wednesday afternoon. Chris Sale will get the ball for Boston and will be opposed by Andrew Moore for Seattle. First pitch from Safeco Field is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images