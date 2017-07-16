Red Sox-Yankees Game Falls Into Chaos After Matt Holliday Slides Into First Base

Share this:

Saturday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees got a little weird.

The Yankees had a runner on first with no outs and the game tied at one in the 11th inning. Jacoby Ellsbury bounced what appeared to be a routine ground ball to first base, and that’s when things got interesting.

Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland fired to second base to get the lead runner, Matt Holliday. But Holliday, for some reason, decided to run back to first base after he was forced out. This caused Xander Bogaerts’ throw to be offline, allowing Ellsbury to reach.

Take a look at the odd turn of events below.

Matt Holliday heads back to first base on a ground ball. That's a new one. pic.twitter.com/AiX07zKvyw — Sports Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) July 15, 2017

What was Holliday thinking?

The Red Sox, of course, believed Ellsbury should have been called out due to interference, but the umpires, after a lengthy review, decided to call him safe.

And Twitter had a field day with the unusual play.

How are you allowed to run back to first base and break up the out at first after you're already forced out at second? — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) July 15, 2017

Next time it looks like the Red Sox are about to get doubled up, the runner going to second needs to stand at first and do jumping jacks. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) July 15, 2017

OK so every time there's a double play ball just go back and stand in front of the bag. — OverTheMonster (@OverTheMonster) July 15, 2017

Matt Holliday failing to know how to run the bases after 14 years in the league is the result of the best loophole for ending DPs. https://t.co/8JMum67ZJV — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) July 15, 2017

Now we know the way to break up double plays. Can't slide into a second baseman but you can slide into the first baseman — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) July 15, 2017

"He was just running the bases." Yeah, he was running them backwards — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) July 16, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images