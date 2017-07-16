Red Sox-Yankees Game Falls Into Chaos After Matt Holliday Slides Into First Base

Saturday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees got a little weird.
The Yankees had a runner on first with no outs and the game tied at one in the 11th inning. Jacoby Ellsbury bounced what appeared to be a routine ground ball to first base, and that’s when things got interesting.
Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland fired to second base to get the lead runner, Matt Holliday. But Holliday, for some reason, decided to run back to first base after he was forced out. This caused Xander Bogaerts’ throw to be offline, allowing Ellsbury to reach.
Take a look at the odd turn of events below.
What was Holliday thinking?
The Red Sox, of course, believed Ellsbury should have been called out due to interference, but the umpires, after a lengthy review, decided to call him safe.
And Twitter had a field day with the unusual play.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
