Red Sox’s Bullpen ERA Ranks Among Best In MLB With Dodgers, Indians

The Boston Red Sox have had one of the best bullpens in Major League Baseball this year.

The Sox’s bullpen has a 2.96 ERA heading into Friday night’s road matchup with the Los Angeles Angels, which is good for third-best in MLB. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Indians have better bullpen ERAs, while the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees round out the top five in the statistic.

Hear more about Boston’s bullpen success from NESN’s Dave O’Brien and former reliever Mike Timlin in the video from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU, above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images