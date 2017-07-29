Red Sox’s David Price Not Concerned About Latest Trip To Disabled List

The Boston Red Sox placed left-hander David Price on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to July 25 on Friday with left elbow inflammation. But the star lefty isn’t concerned that he’ll be on the shelf for long.

Price spoke before Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Royals and told the media he feels much better about his elbow now than he did during spring training when an injury forced him to miss nearly two months of action.

To hear what Price had to say about his injury, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images