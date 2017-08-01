NESN Sports Today

Red Sox’s Doug Fister Shines, Keeps Indians Hitters Guessing In Win

by on Mon, Jul 31, 2017 at 11:43PM
It’s only one start, but Doug Fister had his best outing in a Boston Red Sox uniform Monday night.

The Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 6-2 at Fenway Park, and the right-hander was a big reason why. He only allowed two earned runs on five hits through 7 2/3 innings. Furthermore, those two runs came in the eighth inning, as he held the Indians scoreless throughout most of his start. Fister also walked two but had five strikeouts.

To hear what Fister had to say about his outing Monday, listen to the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.

