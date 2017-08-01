Red Sox’s Doug Fister Shines, Keeps Indians Hitters Guessing In Win

It’s only one start, but Doug Fister had his best outing in a Boston Red Sox uniform Monday night.

The Sox beat the Cleveland Indians 6-2 at Fenway Park, and the right-hander was a big reason why. He only allowed two earned runs on five hits through 7 2/3 innings. Furthermore, those two runs came in the eighth inning, as he held the Indians scoreless throughout most of his start. Fister also walked two but had five strikeouts.

