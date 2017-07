Doug Fister never has been overpowering on the mound, but the right-hander typically is a reliable strike thrower.

Unfortunately for the Boston Red Sox, Fister had issues with his control Thursday afternoon, allowing six runs on seven hits with four walks in the team’s 8-6 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

