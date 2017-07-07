Red Sox’s Drew Pomeranz Finding Success With More Assertive Approach

Share this:

Drew Pomeranz has been a pleasant surprise for the Boston Red Sox this season.

Entering Friday, the left-hander has an 8-4 record as well as a respectable 3.64 ERA. Pomeranz certainly has improved since the Red Sox acquired him at the trade deadline last year, and manager John Farrell credits that to a number of things.

Farrell believes Pomeranz has been more assertive in the strike zone, and has found success by getting ahead in the count. Not only that, but the addition of a cutter to his repertoire has made his fastball and nasty curveball even more effective.

To hear a full breakdown of the changes Pomeranz has made, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

