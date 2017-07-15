Red Sox’s Drew Pomeranz Praises Teammates For Bailing Him Out Vs. Yankees

Share this:

Drew Pomeranz didn’t have his best stuff Friday night against the New York Yankees.

The Boston Red Sox starter labored through six innings, allowing four runs on six hits with two walks.

The left-hander left the ballgame on the hook for a loss, but thanks to a dramatic ninth inning, the Red Sox walked off with a 5-4 win at Fenway Park.

