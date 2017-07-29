Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez Not Thinking About Knee Injury While On Mound

Eduardo Rodriguez hasn’t won since coming off the disabled list following the Major League Baseball All-Star break, but it doesn’t have anything to do with the knee that he injured June 1.

Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell told the media before Rodriguez’s start Saturday against the Kansas City Royals that the left-hander isn’t thinking about his right knee while he’s on the mound, and he’s focusing on refining his stuff.

To hear Farrell break down Rodriguez’s return from the DL, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images