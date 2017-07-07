Red Sox’s John Farrell Provides Update On Xander Bogaerts’ Hand Injury

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox experienced quite the scare in Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Xander Bogaerts was forced to exit the game in the first inning after getting hit by a pitch on the hand. But luckily for the Red Sox, the X-rays came back negative.

Prior to Friday’s contest, Boston manager John Farrell provided an update on Bogaerts. While the shortstop has responded well to treatment, there still is some swelling, which will keep him out of the lineup for Game 2 of the four-game series.

To hear more from Farrell, check out the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images