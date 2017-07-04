Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Named A.L. All-Star Starter In Place Of Mike Trout

Share this:

Mookie Betts had a fantastic day Sunday, and he got some additional good news Monday.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder was named as a reserve for the American League All-Star team Sunday, following an offensive outburst against the Toronto Blue Jays in which tallied two home runs and eight RBI in the Red Sox’s 15-1 victory.

But after Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout announced he would not participate in the game as he continues to rehab his injured thumb, Major League Baseball announced Monday that Betts, who received the most fan votes of any A.L. reserve outfielder, will start in place of Trout.

Betts received the second most votes by an A.L. outfielder behind New York Yankees rookie star Aaron Judge.

Betts is hitting .286 with 15 home runs and 51 RBI for the Red Sox this season.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images