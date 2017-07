The Boston Red Sox’s offense has struggled since the Major League Baseball All-Star break.

The Sox now have been shut out an MLB-leading nine times, and are averaging just 3.3 runs per game since the All-Star break.

To hear NESN’s Tim Wakefield and Lenny DiNardo break down the Sox’s offensive woes, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images